New Fortress Energy to Deploy 'Fast LNG' to Develop Mauritania's Offshore Gas Reserves

Under the MOU, NFE will deploy its “Fast LNG” liquefaction technology to produce LNG in the Atlantic coastal basin offshore Mauritania for local gas and power markets as well as international exports. NFE will supply natural gas to both the existing 180MW Somolec Power Plant and a new 120MW combined cycle power plant that will be developed.

“The production of liquefied natural gas from these fields with our innovative Fast LNG liquefiers will help accelerate the global transition to cleaner fuels,” said Wes Edens, Chairman, and CEO of NFE. “Supply of natural gas and modern power infrastructure will also help bring more affordable, reliable, and cleaner power to support industrial development and sustainable economic growth in Mauritania and, at the same time, unlock the country’s potential to be a top exporter of clean LNG and blue ammonia.”

NFE said that its “Fast LNG” liquefaction design paired the latest advancements in modular, midsize liquefaction technology with jack-up rigs or similar floating infrastructure "to enable a much lower cost and faster deployment schedule than today’s floating liquefaction vessels."

"NFE is in advanced discussions for the deployment of this technology in several other markets around the world, including offshore United States," NFE said.

"The natural gas production and power infrastructure in Mauritania will support industrial development and reduce emissions and pollution by providing a cleaner, affordable and reliable alternative to oil-based fuels. The MOU is non-binding on the parties and actual terms of any future definitive agreement may differ from the terms of the MOU," NFE said.

New Fortress Energy earlier this year bought two jack-up drilling rigs from the Danish offshore drilling firm Maersk Drilling for $31 million.

Maersk Drilling said in May that New Fortress Energy would use the two jack-ups for non-drilling purposes as part of its planned Fast LNG project.



