PGNiG Awards One-well Drilling Contract for Deepsea Yantai Rig

Polish oil and gas company PGNiG has awarded a one-well contract for the CIMC-owned, Odfjell Drilling-managed, Deepsea Yantai offshore drilling rig.

PGNiG's Norwegian subsidiary PGNiG Upstream Norway will use the Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the Copernicus well on PL 1017, in the Norwegian Sea, offshore Norway.

The scope of work is estimated to take 45 days, and will start between June and September 2022.

PGNiG is the operator of the license with a 50 percent stake, with its partners being Equinor (40 percent) and Longboat Energy (10 percent).

Once the work with PGNiG is completed, the Deepsea Yantai will complete the firm and optional program under its current contract with Neptune Energy.



