Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Drydocks World Completes Bokalift 2 Conversion

December 20, 2021

(Photo: Drydocks World)
(Photo: Drydocks World)

Dubai shipyard Drydocks World said it recently completed its latest conversion project for Dutch dredging and heavy lift company Boskalis.

The former drillshipship, now a crane vessel named Bokalift 2, has been converted in preparation for carrying out a variety of offshore operations. Its maiden project will be the transport and installation of wind turbine foundations off the coast of Taiwan.

The conversion scope included the fabrication and installation of 9,000 tons of steel blocks on both sides of the vessel to increase the stability of the vessel and the installation of a new work deck. Next, a 4,000 ton crane will be installed on the vessel in China. This revolving crane will be capable of lifting structures more than 100 meters high.

The Bokalift 2 will be deployed for the first time at the Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farm (CFXD OWF) project in Taiwan, owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and two Taiwanese life insurance companies. The project includes the transportation and installation of 62 three-legged jacket foundations and the accompanying 186 pin piles.

Vessels Asia Ship Repair & Conversion Construction Vessel Renewables Activity Offshore

Related Offshore News

Siem Helix 2 - Credit: Des Upcraft/MarineTraffic.com

Brazil: Helix Energy Solutions Wins One-year Charter...
Credit: Siem Offshore

Siem Offshore Nets More Offshore Wind Work for OSCV Duo


Trending Offshore News

File Photo: K-Line Offshore

Rem Offshore Buys PSV Quartet as Axe Falls on K-Line...
Vessels
Credit: Ocean Winds

Ocean Winds, Shell JV Signs 400 MW Offshore Wind Deal in...
North America

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Drydocks World Completes Bokalift 2 Conversion

Drydocks World Completes Bokalift 2 Conversion

Offshore Wind Market Set to Accelerate in North America

Offshore Wind Market Set to Accelerate in North America

Equinor Gets OK to Use Odfjell Drilling Rig at Johan Sverdrup Field

Equinor Gets OK to Use Odfjell Drilling Rig at Johan Sverdrup Field

11,000 Jobs: Iberdrola Awarded PPA for Commonwealth Wind U.S. Offshore Wind Farm

11,000 Jobs: Iberdrola Awarded PPA for Commonwealth Wind U.S. Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine