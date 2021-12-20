Siemens Gamesa to Deliver 11MW Turbines for Ørsted’s 242MW Offshore Wind Farm in Germany

Offshore wind turbine constructor Siemens Gamesa has secured a firm order for the supply of wind turbines for Ørsted’s Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farm in Germany.

The 242 MW offshore wind farm will feature the first installation in German waters of the company’s SG 11.0-200 DD turbines, where Siemens Gamesa will deliver 23 units of the powerful machine.

The project is located 40 km from shore, north of the island of Norderney on the German-Dutch border.

A five-year service agreement is included in the firm order. The nacelles will be produced in Cuxhaven, Germany.

"The confirmation of this firm order comes at a time when the new German coalition government has considerably increased their targets for offshore wind energy production up to 2045. The original milestone of 20 GW installed by 2030 has been increased to 30 GW by 2030, and targets for 2035 and 2045 have been raised to 40 GW and 70 GW respectively," Siemens Gamesa said.

According to Siemens Gamesa, the SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine provides a high degree of reliability in demanding offshore wind projects from its "strong performance, swift time-to-market, and low risk."

The machine features a 200-meter diameter rotor utilizing the 97-meter long Siemens Gamesa B97 IntegralBlades.

Gode Wind 3 is expected to be fully commissioned in 2024 and to supply electricity to around 250,000 German households. The preferred supplier agreement between Siemens Gamesa and Ørsted for Gode Wind 3 was announced on March 4, 2020.



