Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni, CIP in Polish Offshore Wind Push

December 15, 2021

Image Source RF/AdobeStock
Image Source RF/AdobeStock

Italian energy group Eni has extended an agreement with investment fund Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to develop offshore wind in Poland, the companies said.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Eni and CIP said they would apply for seabed permits to take part in auctions Poland is planning as part of its plans to develop offshore wind capacity of more than 10 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

The contract-for-difference auctions are expected to be in 2025 and 2027.

Eni is looking to build out its wind and solar power business as part of plans to shift away from oil and gas. It is planning to list a minority stake in its renewables and retail unit next year to help to fund the transition.

"The development of the offshore wind segment represents an essential component of our growth strategy, and large emerging markets such as Poland offer an ideal context for generating value," the unit's CEO, Stefano Goberti, said.

Eni and CIP, through its New Markets Fund I, already work together on offshore wind development in France.

Eni, which has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050, is targeting renewable capacity of more than 6 GW by 2025 and more than 15 GW by 2030. In 2020 it had less than 1 GW.

CIP, which has about 16 billion euros ($18 billion)of investments under management, focuses on clean energy infrastructure. ($1 = 0.8872 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes Editing by David Goodman )

Renewable Energy Europe Industry News Energy Activity Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Credit: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa's Giant Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype...
Credit: Copenhagen Offshore Partners

Financial Close Reached for 298MW Offshore Wind Project...


Trending Offshore News

Martin Linge Platform - Credit: Jan Arne Wold/Equinor

Reuters: Equinor Seeks $1B from Martin Linge Field Stake...
North Sea
Fulmar Explorer - Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com

SeaBird Gets Termination Notice for OBN Source Vessel...
Geoscience

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Red Rock Cranes for North Star's New SOV

Red Rock Cranes for North Star's New SOV

Wison Offshore & Marine's Floating Wind Platform Gets ABS AiP

Wison Offshore & Marine's Floating Wind Platform Gets ABS AiP

Eni to Bring Online Giant Offshore Discovery in Ivory Coast in 2023

Eni to Bring Online Giant Offshore Discovery in Ivory Coast in 2023

Five Firms Seek to Develop CO2 Storage off Norway

Five Firms Seek to Develop CO2 Storage off Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine