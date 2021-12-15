Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

AqualisBraemar LOC Acquires OSD-IMT's UK Ops

December 15, 2021

Jake Anderson - Credit: Aqualis Braemar LOC
Jake Anderson - Credit: Aqualis Braemar LOC

Energy and marine consultancy AqualisBraemar LOC Group has completed the acquisition of the UK operations of ship design and marine consultancy company OSD-IMT from Damen Shipyard Group.

OSD-IMT is a specialist consultancy in ship design for new build, refit, and conversion projects. The company operates the renewables, maritime, defense, and offshore oil and gas sectors. 

In particular, the company specializes in newbuild construction, support, and supply vessels for the offshore energy industry, dredger and dredging support vessels, and marine survey vessels.

The deal was first announced in October when it was shared that ABL Group would acquire the UK operations of OSD-IMT, which has offices in Bideford, North Devon, and Dundee, Scotland, for an undisclosed cash amount from current owner Damen Shipyards Group. The UK operations of OSD-IMT generated revenues of EUR 1.4 million in 2020 and have 11 employees.

"OSD-IMT, which has launched more than 150 designs to date, will become part of ABL Group company Longitude Engineering, which specializes in marine operations engineering and marine design, conversion, and upgrade of specialized vessels. Further, Longitude has a solid track-record in the design and development of clean shipping technology, with expertise in hybrid-propulsion, LNG, and hydrogen fuelled-vessels," AqualisBraemar LOC Group said.

“Our plan is to combine OSD-IMT’s ship design track record with Longitude’s specialist expertise in marine design, consultancy and operations. While OSD-IMT has traditionally focused more on newbuild ship design, Longitude’s legacy is rooted in specialist consultancy services including advanced analysis, hybrid power systems, and procurement support. The combination is an excellent match,” says Jake Anderson, Group MD for Engineering Services at ABL Group and managing director of Longitude Engineering.

“With maritime decarbonization accelerating into focus, bringing together OSD-IMT and Longitude’s portfolios in alternative fuel-powered vessel design, will significantly reinforce our offering to support a wide range of maritime stakeholders on the path to net-zero,” Dean Goves, Managing Director Maritime

Longitude Engineering specializes in independent engineering, design, and analysis for renewables, maritime, defense, oil and gas, and infrastructure market sectors. 

Mergers & Acquisitions Vessels Engineering Offshore Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

STATS (UK) Limited Chief Executive Officer Leigh Howarth, left, and Chairman and founder Pete Duguid.

SRJ Technologies to Buy STATS Group
Fulmar Explorer - Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com

SeaBird Gets Termination Notice for OBN Source Vessel...


Trending Offshore News

Martin Linge Platform - Credit: Jan Arne Wold/Equinor

Reuters: Equinor Seeks $1B from Martin Linge Field Stake...
North Sea
Fulmar Explorer - Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com

SeaBird Gets Termination Notice for OBN Source Vessel...
Geoscience

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Red Rock Cranes for North Star's New SOV

Red Rock Cranes for North Star's New SOV

Wison Offshore & Marine's Floating Wind Platform Gets ABS AiP

Wison Offshore & Marine's Floating Wind Platform Gets ABS AiP

Eni to Bring Online Giant Offshore Discovery in Ivory Coast in 2023

Eni to Bring Online Giant Offshore Discovery in Ivory Coast in 2023

Five Firms Seek to Develop CO2 Storage off Norway

Five Firms Seek to Develop CO2 Storage off Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine