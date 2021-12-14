JF Subtech Wraps Subsea IRM work on Ithaca Energy's North Sea Platform

James Fisher Subtech (JF Subtech), a provider of specialist technical marine support to the offshore energy industry, said Tuesday it had completed a subsea inspection, repair, and maintenance project on Ithaca Energy UK North Sea platform.

The project was carried out on the Floating Production Facility, the FPF-1, located around 280 kilometres East-Southeast of Aberdeen.

"The project, which was prepared for at short notice and partially conducted during the FPF-1 shutdown period, saw JF Subtech achieve incident free operations with a 99 percent equipment operational uptime rate. Its completion marks a milestone for JF Subtech as the first project completed following a rebrand in March 2021, through which the group consolidated its core competencies to provide offshore operators with expertise for the extremes," the company said.

Utilizing a mix of Air Diving and ROV techniques, JF Subtech undertook the installation and removal of cofferdams to facilitate internal valve maintenance, carried out the rectification on riser guides, and completed essential inspection work on over 160 areas of the FPF-1 hulls and sub-structure.

"Despite having to contend with short workable weather windows, the team on board the Olympic Challenger, a DP2 construction vessel equipped with a JF Subtech Air Dive Spread and Cougar Light Work Class ROV system, were able to execute 80 air dives and 126 hours of ROV operations," JF Subtech said.