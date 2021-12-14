Strohm Delivers TCP with Integrated Weight Coating to Trident in E. Guinea

Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP) maker Strohm has informed it has developed and manufactured a TCP with an integrated weight coating "which offers clients on-bottom stability for its game-changing technology."

The first fully bonded 2,5-inch ID, 2,200 meter TCP Flowline with the weight coating innovation has been supplied to Trident Equatorial Guinea Inc. (Trident) to support operations at its Elon-C tie-back, located offshore on the west coast of the Central Africa region.

The project for Trident saw the technology being delivered on a transportation and installation reel before being laid between two platforms and connected to the topside facility allowing single length riser to flowline application.

"The Integrated weight coating minimizes on-bottom stability issues for the pipe in such shallow water whilst maintaining flexibility and ease of installation. The unique nature of Strohm’s TCP and end termination methodology allowed the vertical section of the flowline to be pulled through smaller J-Tubes and terminated on a platform. This provided flexibility in installation as well as reduced fabrication costs," Strohm said.

Simon Lorelli, subsea operations manager for Trident, said: “This is the first use of TCP which was successfully installed on our Okume Complex. The integrated weight coating, in addition to other means, helped us ensure an on-bottom stability of this TCP in such shallow water. In addition, the use of Strohm’s TCP product offers the flexibility of terminating the flowline offshore, which considerably, de-risked the offshore execution”

Strohm has said that its TCP solutions, compared to conventional steel alternatives, are lightweight, spoolable, and delivered in long lengths allowing operators to use existing field support vessels on long-term charter rather than mobilizing dedicated pipelay assets and making significant efficiencies, and supporting lower carbon emissions targets.

"TCP has a 100% track record of no failures on installed pipe," the company said.