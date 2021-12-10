Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Helicopter Firm NHV Names New COO

December 10, 2021

Mike Gislam - Credit: NHV
Mike Gislam - Credit: NHV

NHV Group, a company specializing in offshore helicopter transportation, has informed that Mike Gislam, the current Managing Director of NHV Helicopters Ltd is to take up the position of Chief Operations Officer of the NHV Group with immediate effect. 

This change has been made possible after the promotion of Thomas Hütsch to the position of CEO, NHV Group said.

“I am honored to be leading the NHV Group into a new era of growth and to continue the great work that Thomas has started for the Operations of the Group,” says Mike.  

Gislam was previously the Managing Director of NHV Helicopters Ltd and has over 15 years’ experience in the Aviation Industry. He was initially appointed as the Base Manager for NHV Norwich in 2012, where he was primarily responsible for operational management and commercial liaison with NHV's North Sea clients.   

Recently Gislam was involved with achieving UK AOC  Approval to strengthen NHV’s position in the UK offshore helicopter market and to manage the necessary changes arising from the UK leaving the EU. He will continue his current roles as the Managing Director and Accountable Manager of the NHV UK Division. 

Mike’s predecessor is Thomas Hütsch, NHV Group’s new CEO. He says, “Mike has built a vast experience of strategic, operational and
technical accomplishments during his career and he has proven himself as a successful and trusted leader. He will bring to this position a
strong reputation for developing people and inspiring teams.”

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Seaway 7 Confirms Sizeable Offshore Installation Contract in Taiwan

Fugro's Survey Vessel to Run on Methanol as Part of Dutch Push to Lower Emissions in Shipping

Bristow, BP Complete First Offshore Helicopter Flight Using Sustainable Fuel

ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy Get Hold of Offshore Block 5 in Cyprus

