Bilfinger, Global E&C JV Secures Work on Three CNR International's North Sea Platforms

Bilfinger UK and Global E&C have, under the newly formed Torus BGP brand, secured "a major" contract with oil and natural gas production company CNR International.

The two companies will collaborate to deliver operations and maintenance, engineering, construction, modifications, fabric maintenance, integrity inspection, commissioning, and start-up services for three CNR International's UK North Sea platforms. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the contract, which covers the Ninian South, Ninian Central, and the Tiffany platforms, offshore workers will be transferred, under TUPE legislation, from various contractors to Torus BGP. The joint venture will be led by a steering committee including Bilfinger UK Executive President, Sandy Bonner and Global E&C Chief Executive Officer, Terry Allan.

Terry Allan said: “Transformation is key to unlocking opportunities for the North Sea now and in the future. Torus BGP has presented a bold, but highly deliverable solution, to the challenges facing life of field services against a rapidly-changing backdrop, not least of which is the need to accelerate decarbonization and deliver quantifiable efficiencies while not ever compromising on safety.

"Torus BGP is the perfect partner to work with CNR International to challenge the accepted norms, and to foster creativity in late-life operations and beyond. This partnership, which has been 15 months in the making, will not only offer the agility, scalability and cultural fit CNR International was looking for but will also provide a highly attractive, dynamic culture and a secure future for the workforce.”

“With a fresh approach, Torus BGP will offer opportunities for the development and progression of fulfilling careers that will be vital to our basin in the long-term. The skills and experience of the workforce are critical as we enter a new era for the offshore energy industry”.

Sandy Bonner commented: “Our joint purpose is to challenge, innovate and deliver for CNR International as the operator. We will support CNR International by transforming operational and delivery models, alongside introducing the new technologies and technical skills it needs to streamline operations, reduce the carbon footprint, through to late life asset management and decommissioning.

"For Bilfinger, this award consolidates our position as a leading operations and maintenance contractor. We have been working closely with our partners, Global E&C, in developing this transformative approach and look forward to, together, supporting CNR International on its continued journey in the North Sea.”

Credit: CNRI