Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway: Lundin Gets OK to Drill at Melstein Prospect

December 9, 2021

Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig/Credit: BP/Flickr
Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig/Credit: BP/Flickr

The Norwegian offshore oil and gas safety regulator PSA Norway has granted Lundin Energy Norway consent to drill an exploration well in block 6306/9 in the Norwegian sea.

Lundin Energy will use Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig for the operation.

The oil and gas company will drill the well at the Melstein prospect, sitting in a water depth of 229 meters. The well site is located in the production license 886.

Odfjell Drilling, the rig owner, said earlier this month that Lundin had awarded it a one-well contract for the use of the Deepsea Stavanger. 

The rig owner said that the well had been exercised as part of the options agreed in the contract entered into between the parties in March 2021. 

Lundin will start drilling the well in January 2022. After the completion of the well, the rig will start its contract with Equinor on the Norwegian continental shelf in the first quarter of 2022.

Drilling Rigs Regulations Drilling Rigs Europe Activity

Related Offshore News

Borgland Dolphin - File Photo: Dolphin Drilling

PGNiG Drills Duster at Fat Canyon Prospect Offshore Norway
Stena IceMAX - Credit: Iulian Hirlea/MarineTraffic.com

FAR's Gambia Well Finds Oil Traces. Side-track Required...


Trending Offshore News

The (current) world’s largest floating offshore wind farm; Kincardine. Sitting off north east Scotland, it has 9.5MW turbines on semisubmersible type foundations moored to the seabed. Photo from Cobra Group.

Offshore Renewable Energy: A Port Puzzle for Floating...
Ports
Sval Transaction Team, from the left, Thomas Bjørgo CFO, Jan Erik Osen BD Manager, Ida Veland COO, Nikolai Lyngø CEO, Abdelkarim Abbou SVP Infrastructure & Renewables and Halvor Engebretsen SVP BD & Comm. (Foto: sebastiandahl.com)

Sval Energi Buys Spirit Energy's Norwegian Operations
Mergers & Acquisitions

Insight

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Norway: Lundin Gets OK to Drill at Melstein Prospect

Norway: Lundin Gets OK to Drill at Melstein Prospect

SEA-KIT to Expand Fleet with New 12m USV

SEA-KIT to Expand Fleet with New 12m USV

NEO Energy Wraps Buy of Exxon's UK North Sea Fields

NEO Energy Wraps Buy of Exxon's UK North Sea Fields

Aker Solutions to Deliver Fifth Subsea Compression Module for Equinor's Åsgard Field

Aker Solutions to Deliver Fifth Subsea Compression Module for Equinor's Åsgard Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine