Norway: Lundin Gets OK to Drill at Melstein Prospect

The Norwegian offshore oil and gas safety regulator PSA Norway has granted Lundin Energy Norway consent to drill an exploration well in block 6306/9 in the Norwegian sea.

Lundin Energy will use Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig for the operation.

The oil and gas company will drill the well at the Melstein prospect, sitting in a water depth of 229 meters. The well site is located in the production license 886.

Odfjell Drilling, the rig owner, said earlier this month that Lundin had awarded it a one-well contract for the use of the Deepsea Stavanger.

The rig owner said that the well had been exercised as part of the options agreed in the contract entered into between the parties in March 2021.

Lundin will start drilling the well in January 2022. After the completion of the well, the rig will start its contract with Equinor on the Norwegian continental shelf in the first quarter of 2022.