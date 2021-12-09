Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
AKOFS Offshore Wins Three-year Petrobras Contract for 'Skandi Santos'

December 9, 2021

Skandi Santos/Credit: Celso Marino - MarineTraffic.com

Oslo-based subsea well intervention and installation services company AKOFS Offshore has signed a three-year contract with Brazil's Petrobras for its vessel Skandi Santos.

Under the contract, the Skandi Santos will perform a broad scope of subsea services in Brazil. 

The services will start in Q4 2022 and the total contract value is about $107 million. 

AKOFS Offshore, owned by Akastor AS (50%), Mitsui & Co., Ltd (25%), and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (25%)., will be performing the Skandi Santos operations with its partners Bravante for marine services and IKM Subsea for ROV services.

The Skandi Santos is designed to install and retrieve subsea trees and modules, including subsea structures and manifolds at water depths of up to 2,500 meters. The vessel is now completing its current contract with Petrobras which began March 1, 2010.

 

