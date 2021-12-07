Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Centus Marine Orders Another Fast Crew Boat from Strategic Marine

December 7, 2021

Credit: Strategic Marine
Credit: Strategic Marine

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has won a new contract from Centus Marine for a 42m Fast Crew Boat (FCB).

"The vessel will be the latest bespoke design FCB Strategic Marine delivers for Centus Marine, with two vessels successfully delivered to the offshore marine service provider in 2021 despite the challenges of the global pandemic, and one slated for delivery early 2022," Strategic Marine said.

The latest 42m FCB will be powered by three Cummins KTA50 engines, cruising at 30 knots and reaching top speeds of more than 31 knots. 

"Designed with rigorous weight control measures to boost performance, the vessel incorporates robust hull engineering specifically designed for tough commercial environments and demanding offshore conditions where it will be operational," Strategic Marine added.

The vessel will be able to accommodate up to 100 personnel in business class recliner seats and will have dedicated luggage racks, and an accommodation area that offers 12 berths in seven cabins. 

The new vessel also offers bow boarding, an enlarged wheelhouse, and a large incorporated deck storage area with wide walkways to ensure safe and efficient crew transfer in challenging offshore conditions, said the shipbuilder, which has so far built and delivered more than 600 vessels made of both aluminum and steel for a variety of clients in the maritime, offshore and naval defense sectors.

Vessels Asia Fast Crew Boats Offshore Industry News Activity Shipbuilding

Related Offshore News

A Boskalis vessel in the background - Credit:Hans Roskam - MarineTraffic

Maersk Training Pens 'Six-figure' Deal with Boskalis...
Rendering of AOS Wind Farm Crew Transfer Vessel

Volvo Penta's Propulsion for American Offshore Services'...


Trending Offshore News

sauseyphotos

UK North Sea's Oil and Gas Future Darkens after Shell's...
UKCS
Seismic streamers - Credit: DedMityay/AdobeStock

S. Africans Protest against Shell's Offshore Oil...
Geoscience

Insight

UK North Sea's Oil and Gas Future Darkens after Shell's Cambo Exit

UK North Sea's Oil and Gas Future Darkens after Shell's Cambo Exit

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Six Offshore Renewable Tech Developers Get EU Support

Six Offshore Renewable Tech Developers Get EU Support

Blighter's Radars to Protect Oil Platforms Offshore W. Africa

Blighter's Radars to Protect Oil Platforms Offshore W. Africa

UK's ORE Catapult Names New Chair

UK's ORE Catapult Names New Chair

Saudi Aramco Awards Three Offshore EPCI Contracts to McDermott

Saudi Aramco Awards Three Offshore EPCI Contracts to McDermott

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine