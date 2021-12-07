Wood Bags Engineering Services Work on Aramco's Giant Offshore Oil Fields

Energy industry engineering services firm Wood said Tuesday it had secured a multi-million dollar contract with Saudi Aramco.

The contract, of unspecified value, is for the delivery of engineering and project management services for the Safaniyah and Manifa oil fields in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two-year contract includes the delivery of conceptual studies, front-end engineering design (FEED), and project management services for Saudi Aramco’s oil and gas, pipelines, and infrastructure facilities and will maximize production capacity.

Jim Shaughnessy, Wood’s President of Conventional Energy, said: “We are delighted to continue our long and strategic partnership with Saudi Aramco, spanning more than two decades.

“We are committed to driving efficiency and economic viability for our clients. We will apply our technical expertise and digital insight to this mega-project, helping to maximize production for two of the world’s most significant offshore oilfields which will help to maintain access to secure and affordable energy.”

Wood has said it has a successful track record of delivering world-scale FEED contracts for Saudi Aramco, including the recently completed Marjan Crude Increment Programme and Unconventional Gas Programme. The new FEED contract will be executed by Wood in its Al-Khobar Saudi Arabia and Reading UK offices, as well as Wood’s engineering services hub.