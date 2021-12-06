Brazil: Equinor Awards Long-term Charters for Solstad PSV Duo

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has awarded Solstad Offshore new long-term charters for two platform supply vessels in Brazil.

Solstad said Monday that Equinor had awarded it new deals for the Far Scotsman and the Sea Brazil platform suppliers.

"Both vessels are contracted for 2 years with the start-up in Dec-2021 and Jun-2022, respectively, both in direct continuation with present contracts.

"The contracts also cover extensions for 2 yearly options for Sea Brasil and 1 yearly option for Far Scotsman. Both vessels will be supporting Equinor activities in Brazil," Solstad Offshore said.



