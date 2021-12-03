Petrobras Hires PGS for 'Significant' 4D Survey Offshore Brazil

Norwegian marine seismic data acquisition company PGS said Friday it was scheduled to start a significant 4D acquisition survey for Petrobras over the Roncador and Albacora Leste fields offshore Brazil in Q2 2022.

The acquisition is expected to complete in Q3 2022. The contract was awarded earlier and is already included in PGS reported order book, the company said.

Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO in PGS, said: "We are very pleased to provide this significant 4D survey for Petrobras in the prolific Campos basin. We have acquired several 4D surveys offshore Brazil and gained significant operational experience.

"We appreciate Petrobras' recognition of our Ramform-vessel acquisition platform and our GeoStreamer technology, which are well suited for large, high-quality 4D acquisition programs."

According to data on its website, PGS has so far acquired more than 30 000 sq. km of 4D data using GeoStreamer technology.

A time-lapse 3D (i.e. 4D) project involves repeating 3D seismic surveys over a producing reservoir to identify changes in the physical state of the reservoir due to production.

Such time-lapse surveys are used to optimize the planning of producer and injector well placements, as well as monitoring the overburden to detect any geomechanical changes associated with compaction effects, PGS's website info shows. File Image: Petrobras