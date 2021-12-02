Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Maersk Training Pens 'Six-figure' Deal with Boskalis Subsea Services

December 2, 2021

A Boskalis vessel in the background - Credit:Hans Roskam - MarineTraffic
A Boskalis vessel in the background - Credit:Hans Roskam - MarineTraffic

Maersk Training has said it has won a six-figure contract to provide Training Management Services (TMS) for Boskalis Subsea Services’ 1000-strong global workforce. The contract is for three years with a two-year extension option.

Maersk Training will deliver solutions for offshore survival, health, safety and environment, diving operations, and deck operations. Alongside simulation and practical exercises and activities, some of the offerings will also be delivered via Maersk Training’s e-Learning suite.

Boskalis offers integrated subsea services to a varied client base throughout the offshore energy industry, operating a global fleet of diving and construction support vessels through a diverse range of Subsea IRM Services.
 

Activity Subsea Vessels Training Offshore Energy Maritime Training Industry News

Related Offshore News

(Image: NOV)

Eneti Orders Second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel for...
Credit: Ørsted

Ørsted Reaches FID on Two German Offshore Wind Farm...


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Voyager - Credit; Maersk Drilling

TotalEnergies Spuds 'High-impact' Venus-1X Well Offshore...
Activity
An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO. The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão. (© SBM Offshore)

Petrobras, SBM Offshore Strike Mero 4 FPSO Charter Deal
Activity

Insight

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Samsung Heavy Industries Finds Buyer for Drillship Ordered in 2014

Samsung Heavy Industries Finds Buyer for Drillship Ordered in 2014

Petronas Awards FEED Contracts for Third LNG Floater

Petronas Awards FEED Contracts for Third LNG Floater

BW Ideol Acquires Stake in Floating Wind Project in French Mediterranean

BW Ideol Acquires Stake in Floating Wind Project in French Mediterranean

Energy Intelligence Firm NorthStone Advisers Launched in Aberdeen, UK

Energy Intelligence Firm NorthStone Advisers Launched in Aberdeen, UK

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine