Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Greece Teams up with Egypt on Gas Supply, Infrastructure

November 25, 2021

© Oleksii / Adobe Stock
© Oleksii / Adobe Stock

Greece and Egypt agreed on Thursday to expand their cooperation in the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and examine the possibility of constructing a subsea gas pipeline between the two countries, the Greek energy ministry said.

Greece, which mainly imports gas from Algeria, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey, has been looking to diversify its resources and become an energy hub in southeastern Europe.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding in Cairo on Thursday as a step towards specific agreements between Greek and Egyptian companies, the Greek energy ministry said in a statement.

Last month, Greece and Egypt agreed on a plan to build an undersea cable linking their electricity grids.


(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Subsea Pipelines Natural Gas Africa Energy Europe

Related Offshore News

On September 10, 2021, the sections of the second Nord Stream 2 pipeline laid from the German shore and Danish waters was connected in a so-called above water tie-in. The opposing pipe strings were lifted from the seabed by the lay barge Fortuna and the pipe ends were cut and fitted together. The welding to connect the two lines took place on a platform located above the water on the side of the vessel. Then the connected pipeline was lowered to the seabed as one continuous string.©NordStream2

Legal Background Behind New Nord Stream 2 License Demand
Credit: Orbital

TechnipFMC to Become Shareholder in Tidal Power Firm...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Wirestock/AdobeStock

Swiss Public Prosecutor Fines SBM Offshore for Bribery
Activity
Illustration - Credit Alexandr Mitiuc/AdobeStock

UK Announces 'Biggest' Investment in Tidal Power
Activity

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Company Valuations and Climate Strategies are Poles Apart

Company Valuations and Climate Strategies are Poles Apart

Gazprom Boosts Investments to $24 Billion in 2022

Gazprom Boosts Investments to $24 Billion in 2022

Greece Teams up with Egypt on Gas Supply, Infrastructure

Greece Teams up with Egypt on Gas Supply, Infrastructure

Portugal to Hold First Auction of Right to Install Floating Solar Panels

Portugal to Hold First Auction of Right to Install Floating Solar Panels

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine