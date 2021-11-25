Petrofac Extends Rental Equipment Contract with EnerMech

Global asset lifecycle support specialist EnerMech has confirmed a three-year extension deal with Petrofac, taking the two company’s working relationship beyond the 10-year mark.

Having held the contract since 2012, the 57-strong Aberdeen and Great Yarmouth team will continue to support the energy GS services firm with rental equipment delivery across all its U.K. operations until 2024. The work scope includes rigging and lifting, safety, measuring, electrical, air powered, hand tools and welding and torqueing equipment.

EnerMech said it was awarded the continuation following a competitive in-depth commercial and technical review. The organization's 24/7 technical support, combined with its in-house data management system, EnerMech Live, were cited as key components to its success, the company noted. The user-friendly system stores key information on customers’ equipment to streamline the storage, maintenance and management of their assets. It can be accessed around the clock from anywhere in the world to improve equipment monitoring.

Ross McHardy, Regional Director, Europe and Africa, commented, “We’re exceptionally proud to be extending our relationship with Petrofac for a further three years. During the last nine years, we have developed an in-depth knowledge of their operations, working practices and requirements. I’d like to thank our highly skilled and dedicated people who have been integral to this latest award win as they continue to be recognized for delivering a first-class service across our equipment rental projects.

“As the industry continues to focus on project efficiencies, our EnerMech Live technology offers an effective solution to equipment management and we’re very pleased to see Petrofac continuing to adopt this system. We are experiencing a growing demand for this solution as our customers realize the benefits it delivers across asset management, offering instant online access to data which is tailored specifically to their needs.”