Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Starts Production at Angola's Platina Oilfield

November 25, 2021

(Photo: BP)
(Photo: BP)

BP said on Thursday it had started production at the Platina oilfield offshore Angola, helping Africa's second biggest oil exporter slow a decline in output.

The Platina field will be linked to BP's existing Greater Plutonio floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) system in Angola's Block 18 which started up in 2007.

It will produce 30,000 barrels of oil per day at its peak and access an estimated 44 million barrels of oil reserves.

The project was delivered 44 days ahead of schedule and 25% below the original budget, BP said in a statement.

The new production will help the West African nation slow a decline in output after years of lower investments in the sector.

BP, which is the operator of the field, has a 46% stake in Block 18. China's Sinopec has a 37.72% stake and Angola's national oil company Sonangol the remaining 16.28%.


(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Jan Harvey and Alexander Smith)

Activity Floating Production Production Africa

Related Offshore News

Credit - Øyvind Hagen - Copyright - Equinor - Peregrino A platform

Brazil: Wood to Keep Maintaining Equinor's Peregrino...
Western Isles - Photo by: Gary R Stevenson - Marine Traffic

80 New Jobs in Aberdeen: PD&MS to Modify Dana Petroleum's...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Wirestock/AdobeStock

Swiss Public Prosecutor Fines SBM Offshore for Bribery
Activity
Illustration - Credit Alexandr Mitiuc/AdobeStock

UK Announces 'Biggest' Investment in Tidal Power
Activity

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Company Valuations and Climate Strategies are Poles Apart

Company Valuations and Climate Strategies are Poles Apart

Gazprom Boosts Investments to $24 Billion in 2022

Gazprom Boosts Investments to $24 Billion in 2022

Greece Teams up with Egypt on Gas Supply, Infrastructure

Greece Teams up with Egypt on Gas Supply, Infrastructure

Portugal to Hold First Auction of Right to Install Floating Solar Panels

Portugal to Hold First Auction of Right to Install Floating Solar Panels

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine