IKM Elektro to Maintain Electrical Equipment on Vår Energi's Offshore Platforms

Norwegian offshore oil and gas producer Vår Energi has signed an agreement with IKM Elektro for support to all its operated facilities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

IKM Elektro will be responsible for inspection, service, and maintenance of electrical equipment and rotating machines, and will optimize daily operations and maintenance work offshore.

VP Contracts and Procurement in Vår Energi Annethe Gjerde says: "We are very pleased to award such an important contract to IKM Elektro. The company is Norwegian with a strong local presence together with us in the Stavanger region and in Hammerfest. We know IKM Elektro from previous work, and look forward to continued close collaboration, now on deliveries to all our installations on the shelf."

Vår Energi owns a stake in 35 producing fields on all parts of the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

"The company aims to use Norwegian and local suppliers where possible, among other things to ensure optimal logistics solutions, reduced CO2 emissions, and to create local ripple effects," Var Energi siad.

"We work actively to generate local value, such as industrial and societal development. We want to facilitate increased settlement, industrial and competence development in all areas where we operate," says Gjerde.

"We greatly appreciate the trust Vår Energi shows with the award of this new contract. Since 2015, we have established a very good collaboration, and it is really rewarding that we can build on this foundation in the time ahead, and which will also strengthen IKM Elektro’s investment in specialized maintenance services," says Managing Director of IKM Elektro Carl-Johan Almestad.

Apart from inspection, service, and maintenance of electrical equipment and rotating machines, ignition source and condition control are also included in the framework contract. The agreement has a duration of up to 5 years including options.

Offshore Engineer reached out to IKM Elektro, seeking more info on the contract value and on what the first assignment under the contract would be. An IKM Elektro spokesperson declined to comment.