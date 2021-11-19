Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway: Oil and Gas Output in October Exceed Forecasts

November 19, 2021

An offshore platform in Norway - Credit: Arild/AdobeStock
An offshore platform in Norway - Credit: Arild/AdobeStock

Norway's petroleum output in October rose from the previous month, exceeding official forecasts, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Friday.

Crude oil output increased to 1.82 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from 1.77 million bpd in September, and compared to the official forecast of 1.77 million, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in October also rose to 10.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) from 8.9 bcm a month ago, above the forecast of 10.3 bcm, it added. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Activity Industry News Production Europe Energy

Related Offshore News

Western Isles - Photo by: Gary R Stevenson - Marine Traffic

80 New Jobs in Aberdeen: PD&MS to Modify Dana Petroleum's...

ADNOC Awards $1.46B in EPC Deals for Dalma Offshore Gas...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Geoquip Marine)

Geoquip Marine Accused of Jones Act Violations
Geoscience
File Photo: Vallourec

Vallourec to Relocate Oil & Gas Ops to Brazil, Dispose of...
Activity

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Italy Gets 64 Expressions of Interest to Build Offshore Wind Farms

Italy Gets 64 Expressions of Interest to Build Offshore Wind Farms

Construction of U.S. First Large-scale Offshore Wind Farm Starts

Construction of U.S. First Large-scale Offshore Wind Farm Starts

Offshore Wind Leaders Recognized at Ventus Awards Gala

Offshore Wind Leaders Recognized at Ventus Awards Gala

Petrobras Finds Hydrocarbons in Aram Block, Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Finds Hydrocarbons in Aram Block, Offshore Brazil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine