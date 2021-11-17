Tanjung Offshore Secures $35,9M in PTTEP, Petronas Offshore Contracts

Malaysian offshore services provider Tanjung Offshore, a subsidiary of T7 Group, has secured two contracts worth a combined value of about RM150 million (around $35,9 million), with oil firms Petronas and PTTEP.

For Malaysia's Petronas Carigali, Tanjung Offshore will provide plug and abandonment integrated services for M3 oilfield, valid from October 14 2021 to December 31, 2022.

For Thai PTTEP, and its Malaysian subsidiaries, Tanjung Offshore will provide Gastec nitrogen generator maintenance services and spare parts, valid from July 2 2021 to July 1,

T7 Global’s Chairman Norzrul Thani bin Hassan Thani said: "We are thankful for these awards from Petronas Carigali and the PTTEP Group. PTTEP Award shows our continuous commitment to provide after sales service and life-cycle solutions for Gastec On-site Nitrogen Generation System at their facility.

"On the Integrated Well Services side, M3 Award is our second project in succession from Petronas Carigali to plug and abandon ten (10) wells, following the previous work order award for Plug and Abandonment Integrated Services for Pulai-A project dated 29 March 2021.

"Pulai-A project was successfully completed with five (5) wells plugged and abandoned safety and ahead of time. With M3 Award, we have cemented our position as an integrated well services player in Malaysia and reaffirmed our technical capabilities to undertake complex offshore projects in the energy value chain.

"Integrated well services, which cover workover of producing wells and abandonment of old wells shall form part of T7’s long-term energy solutions. We are optimistic of the local oil and gas industry’s outlook with Petronas maximizing its oil production in the short term and expects 500 wells to be permanently plugged by 2030.

"In the coming year, we aim to ride on our previous success to secure the next integrated well services job under the Pan Malaysia Umbrella Contract premised on our innovative well solutions and good project execution track record,” T7 Chairman said.