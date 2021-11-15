Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Nets $600M+ Worth of Offshore Installation Deals in Australia, Turkey

November 15, 2021

Castorone - Credit: Badea Laur/MarineTraffic.com
Castorone - Credit: Badea Laur/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem, an Italian energy industry construction and installation services provider, has secured two new offshore contracts in Australia and Turkey totaling more than $600 million for transportation and installation activities.

In Australia, Chevron awarded Saipem an offshore installation contract at the Jansz-lo Compression Project, a gas field located around 200 kilometers offshore the north-western coast of Australia, at water depths of approximately 1,400 meters. Jansz-lo is part of the Chevron-operated Gorgon Project, a grouping of different fields and one of the world’s largest natural gas developments.

Chevron, as the operator of the Gorgon gas project, in July decided to proceed with the $4 billion Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project. The Jansz–Io gas fields are located around 200 km off the north‐west coast of Western Australia in water depths of approximately 1,350 meters.

The compression project is set to help maintain gas supply from the Jansz-Io field to the three existing LNG trains and domestic gas plant on Barrow Island. Aker Solutions is responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the all-electric subsea gas compression system.

Saipem said that offshore operations under the contract with Chevron are planned to start in 2024. Saipem will use its Constellation vessel.

Sakarya

The second contract is for work at Turkey's giant gas field development project Sakarya in the Black Sea. Sakarya, discovered in 2020, is the first deepwater natural gas field discovered in Turkey in the Black Sea, about 175 km offshore the coast of Eregli. 

The contract entails the transportation and installation of pipelines to a 2,200-meter water depth. The offshore operations are to begin in spring 2022 and will be conducted mainly by Saipem's Castorone vessel.

Francesco Caio, CEO and General Manager of Saipem, said: “The award of these two important contracts highlights our solid expertise in subsea installation and our world-class assets as well as being a tangible sign of recovery of the offshore market. These new contracts in the gas sector, a fundamental element of the energy transition, provide solid indications of the improvement in demand and testify to Saipem's capability of offering solutions in line with its clients’ needs."

Activity Subsea Pipelines Industry News Vessels Production Energy

Related Offshore News

File image: Huisman

Eneti to Raise $200M for WTIV Construction via Share Sale
FPSO Sendje Berge/Credit: Gwenolé de KERMENGUY - MarineTraffic.com

BW Offshore's FPSO to Stay in Nigeria for One More Year


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Eni

Eni: Coral Sul FLNG Complete and Ready to Sail Away to...
Activity
Illustration only - An SBM Offshore FPSO - File image: SBM Offshore

Report: Exxon, SBM Offshore in Talks to Build Fourth FPSO...
Activity

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Westwood: How Maersk Drilling/Noble Rig Fleet Stacks Up Against Rivals

Westwood: How Maersk Drilling/Noble Rig Fleet Stacks Up Against Rivals

Shell Shake-up Leaves Dutch Royally Hacked Off

Shell Shake-up Leaves Dutch Royally Hacked Off

Worley, Hexicon in Floating Wind Project Off Norway

Worley, Hexicon in Floating Wind Project Off Norway

RWE to Invest $57B Through 2030 to Double Green Energy Capacity

RWE to Invest $57B Through 2030 to Double Green Energy Capacity

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine