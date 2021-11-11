UK: NKT Connects Moray East Offshore Wind Farm to Shore

Marine power cable company NKT has completed the power cable system connecting the 950 MW offshore wind farm Moray East in the UK to shore.

NKT has commissioned the power cable project comprising three 220 kV HVAC power cable systems for the Moray East Offshore Wind Farm located 22 kilometers off the northeast coast of Scotland.

When fully complete, the offshore wind farm will be able to meet the average electricity needs of 40% of Scottish households.

"Offshore wind is a cornerstone in mitigating climate change and we are pleased to continue to be a key player in making offshore wind a main element in the green transformation of the UK power supply," says Executive Vice President Claes Westerlind, Head of the high-voltage Solutions in Karlskrona in NKT.

When the 100 turbines are running at full capacity, the Moray East Wind Farm will be able to ensure the supply of green electricity for 950,000 households in Scotland. This will reduce the annual CO2 emissions with 1.7 million tonnes compared to gas-fired power plants.

The power cables were manufactured at the NKT factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, and the installation of the submarine power cable systems was completed by the NKT Victoria vessel.

The final offshore wind turbine at the project was installed in September. The project currently has all 100 turbines with a capacity of 9.5MW installed.



