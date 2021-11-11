Construction Starts for First North Star Renewables' Offshore Wind Vessels

Construction has started for North Star Renewables' two vessels bound for work at what will be the world's largest offshore wind farm - the Dogger Bank in the UK.

To mark the construction of the two vessels - a Service Operation Vessel and a daughter craft - two steel cutting ceremonies have taken place in Vietnam and the UK respectively.

The whole newbuild program comprises three service operation vessels (SOVs) and three associated daughter crafts, with all six vessels bound for the first two phases of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, located off the East coast of Yorkshire (UK). More than 130 new recruits will be taken on locally by the UK’s largest SOV provider to support the first ship being delivered from summer 2023.

The SOV steel cutting ceremony was carried out by North Star’s shipbuilding partner VARD in Vietnam. It is one of two sister 5,000 tonnes vessels being built to accommodate up to 40 technicians working on the wind farm’s offshore wind turbines at its first two phases, Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B.

A third 6,000 tonnes SOV, which features a helideck and space for up to 50 personnel, will also be delivered to the development’s partners SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%). The trio of vessels is chartered for 10-year terms with additional one-year options.

Simultaneously this week, work gets underway on building what will be the world’s first hybrid-powered daughter craft for the offshore wind market, as the aluminum-cutting started at Alicat’s shipyard in Great Yarmouth (UK).

Designed by Southampton-based naval architects Chartwell Marine in collaboration with North Star, the craft will be used to safely transfer technicians from the SOVs to work on the wind turbines. The craft will also be on emergency rescue support standby.

