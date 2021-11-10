Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DeepOcean Secures Subsea Services Deal in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

November 10, 2021

Credit; DeepOcean
Credit; DeepOcean

Subsea services company DeepOcean has said it has won a frame agreement contract with an undisclosed US-based operator.

The deal is for the delivery of engineering, project management, and vessel support to execute "a wide range" of subsea activities throughout 2022.

DeepOcean said that the contract was for project management engineering capabilities for specialized subsea services, including the utilization of light construction vessels and ROVs from DeepOcean’s fleet in the US Gulf of Mexico to execute the offshore work. 


Offshore Energy ROV Subsea

