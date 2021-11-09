Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ghana Sees Need for Energy Transition, Still Sees Gas as Key - Deputy Minister

November 9, 2021

Ghana's deputy energy minister said on Tuesday that he recognizes the need for an energy transition but still strongly believes that gas will be an important source of energy going forward.

Ghana discovered oil in 2007 and began production at the end of 2010, boosting economic growth to around 14% the following year and raising hopes of a bonanza.

The country's state-owned petroleum company is looking to acquire oil assets in order to accelerate exploration before a transition from fossil fuels reshapes the market, the finance minister said in July.

Ghana was aiming for 100% energy access by 2024 and is working on a nuclear facility, the deputy minister added on Tuesday. 

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

