FutureOn, Kongsberg Digital in Digital Twin Partnership

FutureOn, a provider of software solutions for the offshore energy industry, has entered a strategic partnership with Kongsberg Digital (KDI), the digital division of the Kongsberg Group to work on digital twin solutions for renewable energy industry.

"The partnership will bring together FutureOn’s FieldTwin and KDI’s Kognitwin platforms, supporting a comprehensive approach for designing, building, and operating digital twins for energy projects," FutureOn said.

"Central to the partnership will be a focus on energy transition through the development of digital twins for renewable projects. This will include emerging sectors such as offshore wind, green hydrogen and carbon capture solutions, where many oil and gas operators are seeking solutions as part of diversification strategies," FutureOn said.

To support the partnership KDI will invest a total of $4.5M (USD) in a single tranche investment, and join Bentley Systems as a strategic minority investor.

"The collaboration with KDI also enhances FutureOn FieldTwin’s ability to integrate with other solutions, positioning it as the digital twin platform of choice for energy companies. This adaptability and compatibility with legacy systems is critical to accelerating the uptake of digital twin technologies," FutureON said.

Pål Roppen, CEO at FutureOn, said: "This new strategic partnership and investment from Kongsberg Digital enables us to continue providing streamlined and effective operations for our valued customers.”

“We are excited to bring together the powerful capabilities of KDI’s Kognitwin alongside our already strong partnership with Bentley Systems and its iTwin platform. This positions our award-winning FieldTwin solution as one of the leading integrated digital twin solutions in the global energy industry.”

Hege Skryseth, President of Kongsberg Digital and EVP KONGSBERG said: “We are very excited to contribute with our Kognitwin platform and invest in this forward-looking project together with Bentley Systems. By integrating our solutions with FutureOn’s FieldTwin platform, we will support energy innovation at the core and function as a digital accelerator of the energy industry’s shift towards net zero.”

Santanu Das, Chief Acceleration Officer, Bentley Systems said: "The addition of Kongsberg Digital to our partnership with FutureOn is very promising. Over the past year, FutureOn has made significant progress leveraging our open iTwin® platform to accelerate FieldTwin solution development for offshore energy and renewables projects. We look forward to collaborating with both FutureOn and Kongsberg Digital in the development of open, user-focused digital twin solutions.”