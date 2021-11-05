Siemens Gamesa to License 11 MW Direct Drive Offshore Tech to China's United Power

Offshore wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will license its 11 MW Direct Drive offshore technology to China's United Power.

This entails supporting United Power to deploy the licensed offshore technology in the Chinese mainland’s territorial waters, the company said.

“As China strives to reach its ambitious climate goals by 2030 and 2060, United Power with strong backing from China Energy Investment Corporation, is well-positioned to capture the tremendous renewables opportunities to be further unleashed in the country. We look forward to reaching a strong partnership with Siemens Gamesa leveraging our respective advantages to manufacture industry-leading offshore wind turbines and develop the offshore wind resources in China,” stated Zhang Guangjun, Chairman of United Power.

The SG 11.0-200 DD is the most recent generation of Siemens Gamesa’s offshore wind turbine portfolio to enter serial manufacturing. More than 3 GW of orders for this turbine model have already been received for multiple projects in Europe. On a global technology level, more than 1,400 Siemens Gamesa offshore Direct Drive turbines have been installed in all major markets, the company said.



Marc Becker, CEO of the Offshore Business Unit at Siemens Gamesa said: "China has played an active role in globalizing the offshore wind industry and we take pride in being part of this journey via our innovative licensing business model. Our focus on leading the offshore revolution started with the world’s first offshore wind park in 1991.

"It is evidenced in our installed offshore fleet of more than 18.4 GW, with much more to come. We are pleased to join hands with United Power and appreciate the support of China Energy in signing this MoU. Our common cause is to make offshore wind power a mainstream form of energy and contribute to a decarbonized economy.1

In the last few years, Siemens Gamesa said, China grew quickly to become the world’s largest offshore market with a grid-connected capacity of 10.42 GW by April 2021, according to the National Energy Administration of China. The Siemens Gamesa offshore technologies supported more than 6 GW offshore power installations in China.

“As a committed technology partner to China’s offshore development, we are pleased to see the accelerated offshore wind development in the country. We will continue to share our expertise in safety, engineering, and technology along the entire offshore industry value chain to contribute to the sustainable development of offshore energy in China,” said Wu Qinghua, General Manager of Siemens Gamesa Offshore in China.