Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Restarts Production from Hurricane-hit Platforms in Gulf of Mexico

November 5, 2021

Credit: Mike Duhon Productions / via Shell
Credit: Mike Duhon Productions / via Shell

Shell said on Friday it had restarted production at its offshore Mars and Ursa in the Gulf of Mexico and began exporting oil and gas through a transfer facility, which was shut due to damage from Hurricane Ida.

The oil major was the hardest-hit producer from Ida, which tore through the Gulf of Mexico in August and removed 28 million barrels from the market.

Shell's West Delta-143 offshore facility, which transfers oil and gas from three major fields for processing at onshore terminals, was originally expected to be offline for repairs until the end of 2021.

The fields are a key source of Mars sour crude, a grade prized by oil refiners in the United States and Asia. The disruptions hampered exports and raised crude prices, as buyers searched for substitutes.

About 200,000 to 250,000 barrels per day of oil supply from the Gulf of Mexico were expected to be affected due to damage to the facilities from Ida, research firm Rystad Energy had said. 

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

North America Gulf of Mexico Activity Industry News Output Production Offshore Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: mohdnasrullah/AdobeStock

U.S. House Panel Subpoenas Big Oil in Climate Deception...
Credit: JHVEPhoto

ConocoPhillips Swings to 3Q Profit


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Energean (file photo)

Energean's Karish Field 'On Track' for First Gas in...
Activity
Valaris 122/ Credit: CapTom - MarineTraffic.com

Shell Gearing Up to Spud Jaws Well in North Sea
UKCS

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Shell Restarts Production from Hurricane-hit Platforms in Gulf of Mexico

Shell Restarts Production from Hurricane-hit Platforms in Gulf of Mexico

Aker Offshore Wind, Ocean Winds, Statkraft Eye Floating Wind Farms Off Norway

Aker Offshore Wind, Ocean Winds, Statkraft Eye Floating Wind Farms Off Norway

Dominion Energy Files Plans for 2.6GW CVOW Project to Virginia Authorities

Dominion Energy Files Plans for 2.6GW CVOW Project to Virginia Authorities

Woodside Downgrades Offshore Gas Reserves Estimates Again

Woodside Downgrades Offshore Gas Reserves Estimates Again

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine