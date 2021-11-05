Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Price Rises after OPEC+ Rejects Call for More Supply

November 5, 2021

Image by Maksym Yemelyanov - AdobeStock
Image by Maksym Yemelyanov - AdobeStock

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Friday, staging a partial recovery after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply and instead maintained plans for a gradual return of output halted by the pandemic.

Brent crude rose 82 cents or just over 1% to $81.36 a barrel by around 0146 GMT, after falling almost 2% on Thursday. U.S. oil gained 97 cents or 1.25 to $79.78 a barrel, having declined 2.5% in the previous session.

The OPEC+ group of major producers agreed on Thursday to stick to their plan to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from December, ignoring calls from U.S. President Joe Biden for extra output to cool rising prices.

"This was an easy and quick OPEC+ meeting on output," said OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya, adding "at no point did OPEC+ consider changing their output strategy, which was completely the message they had."

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other large producers including Russia, has been restricting supply after the coronavirus pandemic led to evaporation of demand.

Oil prices recently touched seven-year highs, but fell earlier this week on a U.S. stocks buildup and signs that high prices may encourage more supply elsewhere.

Brent is on track for a nearly 4% decline this week, the second straight week the contract has fallen. U.S. oil is heading for a decline this week of nearly 5%.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

Oil Price Production

Related Offshore News

The fields, developed using the MODEC-supplied FPSO Cidade de Santos, produced approximately 5 thousand bpd of oil and 918 thousand m3/day of gas in 2020. Petrobras holds a 100% stake in both fields. - Credit: Sukhpal Singh/MarineTraffic.com

Petrobras: Binding Phase Starts for Sale of Santos Basin...
Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi (File Photo - Credit: Eni, Shared under CC BY-NC 2.0 license)

Eni Q3 Profit Jumps Back to pre-COVID Levels Boosted by...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Energean (file photo)

Energean's Karish Field 'On Track' for First Gas in...
Activity
Valaris 122/ Credit: CapTom - MarineTraffic.com

Shell Gearing Up to Spud Jaws Well in North Sea
UKCS

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Coral Sul FLNG Project on Track, Eni Says

Coral Sul FLNG Project on Track, Eni Says

Shell Restarts Production from Hurricane-hit Platforms in Gulf of Mexico

Shell Restarts Production from Hurricane-hit Platforms in Gulf of Mexico

Aker Offshore Wind, Ocean Winds, Statkraft Eye Floating Wind Farms Off Norway

Aker Offshore Wind, Ocean Winds, Statkraft Eye Floating Wind Farms Off Norway

Dominion Energy Files Plans for 2.6GW CVOW Project to Virginia Authorities

Dominion Energy Files Plans for 2.6GW CVOW Project to Virginia Authorities

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine