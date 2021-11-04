Two-Year Charter for Solstad Offshore's Construction Support Vessel

Subsea services firm MMT, a subsidiary of Ocean Infinity, has chartered a Solstad Offshore construction support vessel.
The Norwegian offshore vessel owner said Thursday that MMT would take its Far Superior vessel on a two-year charter with a one-year extension option.
The contract will start in February 2022. Solstad Offshore did not share the financial details of the charter.
Far Superior Specs:
|Built
|2017
|Design
|Vard 3 17
|Flag
|NIS
|Accommodation
|85 Persons
|LOA
|98,1m
|Cargo Deck Area
|875m²
|ROV
|Yes