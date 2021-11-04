Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Two-Year Charter for Solstad Offshore's Construction Support Vessel

November 4, 2021

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Credit: Solstad Offshore

Subsea services firm MMT, a subsidiary of Ocean Infinity, has chartered a Solstad Offshore construction support vessel.

The Norwegian offshore vessel owner said Thursday that MMT would take its Far Superior vessel on a two-year charter with a one-year extension option.

The contract will start in February 2022. Solstad Offshore did not share the financial details of the charter.

Far Superior Specs:

Built2017
DesignVard 3 17
FlagNIS
Accommodation85 Persons
LOA98,1m
Cargo Deck Area875m²
ROVYes

 

Subsea Vessels Europe

