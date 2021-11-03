TotalEnergies, Iberdrola and Norsk Havvind Team Up for Offshore Wind Projects in Norway

TotalEnergies, Iberdrola and Norsk Havvind have teamed up to respond to the Norwegian authorities' call for tenders for the development of floating and bottom-fixed wind projects for a cumulated capacity of 4.5 GW at two offshore sites in southern Norway.

"The consortium will leverage in its offer the proven technical expertise of its members in both bottom fixed and floating offshore wind, as well as its in-depth knowledge of the challenges, territories, and stakeholders in Norway. Besides, on successful award, the consortium will focus on strengthening the local industrial competencies and ensuring the successful development of the Norwegian offshore wind supply chain," the companies said.

"Investing in energy projects in Norway and the North Sea has been at the heart of TotalEnergies' history for several decades, especially in developing the offshore industry. As a global multi-energy company, TotalEnergies is therefore delighted to join forces with Iberdrola and Norsk Havvind to develop Norway's great offshore wind potential,” said Olivier Terneaud, VP offshore wind at TotalEnergies. “The energy transition is gathering speed and Norway, with its world-class wind resources, is a great place to invest in new energy”.

“This agreement in Norway fits with Iberdrola's strategy to consolidate its position as the world's largest renewable energy company and builds on previous transactions and investments in offshore wind carried out by the company in recent years. We see very good long-term potential for offshore wind projects in the Norwegian market and are determined to strengthen skills and the supply chain in the North Sea offshore wind industry,” said David Rowland, Offshore Wind Business Development Director at Iberdrola.

“Together with our partners Iberdrola and TotalEnergies we will work hard to develop the Norwegian offshore wind industry, reduce emissions and create new jobs for the Norwegian supply chain”, said Peder Sortland, CEO at Norsk Havvind.