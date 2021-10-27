Gazelle Wind Power Opens US Office

Dublin, Ireland based floating wind platform company Gazelle Wind Power announced its entry into the U.S. offshore wind energy marketplace with the opening of its first U.S. office in Austin, Texas.

“The addition of this U.S. office is a significant milestone for Gazelle as we take our innovative technology to the global market. We chose Austin for our U.S. office because several leading sources rank the city as a top cleantech innovation hub, which gives us unparalleled access to potential partners,” said Jon Salazar, founder, and president of Gazelle Wind Power. “Austin also provides Gazelle with convenient access to the robust offshore wind market that is taking off in the Gulf Coast region and throughout the United States.”

Gazelle’s unique DNV-verified offshore floating wind system concept is designed to be lighter, flexible and more stable, positioning the company as a player in the deepwater floating offshore wind market, which is projected to reach 250GW by 2050, according to DNV

Wind energy in the U.S. is growing at a record pace, and last year, the nation's offshore wind energy pipeline increased by 24% to a potential generating capacity of 35 GW.