FSRU: Nakilat, Karpowership sign MoU

October 25, 2021

Nakilat and Karpowership signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the LNG-to-power market and jointly own and operate Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRUs). Photo courtesy Nakilat
Nakilat and Karpowership signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the LNG-to-power market and jointly own and operate Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRUs).

"This fits very well with Nakilat’s long-term growth plan to expand and diversify our shipping portfolio and strengthens our position as a global leader in the energy transportation sector,” said Nakilat’s CEO Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti.

The MoU outlines an ambitious plan for the immediate future. Nakilat and Karpowership hope to set up a new joint venture and deliver the first FSRU by 2023.

