Aker Solutions Inks FEED LOI for Wisting FPSO

October 20, 2021

Aker Solutions received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract from Equinor, for the FPSO for the Wisting field development in the Norwegian Barents Sea.

Wisting is a greenfield development located in the Barents Sea, about 310 km from the Norwegian mainland. Equinor is the operator of the field (35%), with partners OMV Norge AS (25%), Petoro AS (20%), Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS (10%) and Lundin Energy Norway AS (10%).

The intended FEED contract includes an option for engineering, procurement, construction and integration (EPCI) of the topside for the FPSO. The scope of the FEED is to provide front-end design- and engineering for a circular floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) solution, to further progress the project development towards a planned final investment decision. If the field development moves forward to execution phase, Aker Solutions estimates the EPCI option to potentially represent a significant1 contract, subject to final investment decision and regulatory approvals.

The Wisting FPSO is based on a Sevan design. The topside will have a weight of about 20,000 metric-tons, consisting of a large process module and a large utility module.

