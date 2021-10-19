Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Factbox: UK's Key Pledges in Net Zero Plan

October 19, 2021

The British government on Tuesday published a Net Zero Strategy aimed at ending the country's contribution to climate change.

Here are some of the key pledges and policies set out in the document:

Power

Aim: to fully decarbonise the power system by 2035

Key policies: secure a final investment decision on a large-scale nuclear plant by 2024; 40GW of offshore wind by 2030

Fuel Supply and Hydrogen

Aim: to deliver 5GW of hydrogen production capacity by 2030 whilst halving emissions from oil and gas

Key policies: provide 140 million pounds ($193.54 million) to establish Industrial Decarbonisation and Hydrogen Revenue Support Scheme; introduce a new climate compatibility checkpoint for future licensing on the UK Continental Shelf

Industry

Aim: deliver four carbon capture usage and storage clusters by 2030

Key policies: 315 million pounds for Industrial Energy Transformation Fund; incentivise cost-effective abatement in industry

Heat and Buildings

Aim: set a path to all new heating appliances in homes and workplaces from 2035 being low carbon

Key policies: an ambition that by 2035, no new gas boilers will be sold; a new 450-million-pound three-year Boiler Upgrade Scheme will see households offered grants for low-carbon heating systems; a new 60-million-pound Heat Pump Ready programme

Transport

Aim: remove all road emissions at the tailpipe and kickstart zero emissions international travel

Key policies: a zero emission vehicle mandate to deliver on commitment to end sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030; further funding of 620 million pounds for zero emission vehicle grants and EV infrastructure; 2-billion-pound investment which will help enable half of journeys in towns and cities to be cycled or walked by 2030

Greenhouse Gas Removals (GGRs)

Aim: an ambition to deploy at least 5 MtCO2/year of engineered GGRs by 2030

Key policies: 100 million pounds of investment in GGR innovation ($1 = 0.7234 pounds) 

(Reporting by UK bureau, writing by Estelle Shirbon)

Decarbonization Industry News Activity Energy

