Equinor, BP JV Picks Vestas' Giant 15MW Turbines for New York Offshore Wind Projects

Offshore wind turbine maker will deliver its giant 15MW wind turbines for Equinor and BP joint venture's offshore wind farms in New York.

Vestas said Monday that, Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP, had named it as the preferred turbine supplier for the 2.1 GW Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 offshore wind projects in New York, USA.

"This is one of the largest preferred supplier agreements to be announced in the USA," Vestas said.

Vestas will provide 138 V236-15.0 MW turbines for Empire Wind 1 and 2, located 15-30 miles off the coast of Long Island. According to Equinor, each rotation of a 15MW turbine will be capable of powering a New York home for about 1.5 days.

Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America said: "We are honored to partner with Equinor and BP as preferred supplier for the Empire wind projects and provide our V236-15.0 MW turbine to help New York achieve its ambitious offshore wind energy goals. To be part of a landmark project like Empire Wind 1 and 2 is a testament to the hard work of Vestas colleagues across the world dedicated to developing offshore technology capable of delivering, reliable, resilient, and sustainable wind energy to communities around the world."

The tower sections for Empire Wind 1 and 2 are planned to be sourced from the Marmen/Welcon plant, which is being developed in Port of Albany. For staging of turbine components, Vestas will utilize the upgraded port at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, developing a local, New York-based, supply chain to provide a comprehensive set of services in the staging, pre-assembly and installation activities, Vestas said.

Vestas also said it planned to establish a New York-based service organization providing high-quality, local employment opportunities, to service the wind farms, once online. Images: Courtesy of Vestas Wind Systems A/S

"If and when the agreement with Empire wind materializes in a firm order for Vestas, Vestas will disclose the order in a company announcement in accordance with the company’s disclosure policy," Vestas said.