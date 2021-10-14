TechnipFMC Acquires Remaining Stake in Composite Pipe Maker Magma Global

Energy industry services firm TechnipFMC has completed the acquisition of the remaining stake of Magma Global, a provider of composite pipe technology.

TechnipFMC originally acquired an interest in Magma in 2018, combining its flexible pipe technology with Magma’s composite capabilities to develop what it calls "a disruptive" composite pipe solution for the traditional and new energy industries.

"Magma technology enables the manufacture of Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP) using Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) polymer, which is highly resistant to corrosive compounds, such as CO2. When combined with TechnipFMC’s flexible pipe technology, this forms a Hybrid Flexible Pipe (HFP) that will be deployed in the Brazilian pre-salt fields," TechnipFMC said.

"Manufactured by a fully automated robotic system, PEEK TCP will also be a critical enabler for both the carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen transportation markets, and particularly in offshore applications," the company explained.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “Magma and TechnipFMC bring together decades of combined knowledge regarding the development and installation of composite and flexible pipe. The combination of TechnipFMC’s experience delivering complex integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI™) projects offshore with Magma’s leading position in composite technologies confirms our commitment to solving the industry’s greatest challenges, while upholding our commitments to sustainability.”

Justin Rounce, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at TechnipFMC, added: “This technology will also be a key enabler for offshore Energy Transition developments, such as transportation of green hydrogen, as pioneered by TechnipFMC’s Deep Purple offshore energy system, and transportation of CO2 utilizing an integrated carbon transportation and storage solution.”

Martin Jones, CEO at Magma, said: “Joining TechnipFMC is the natural step on our journey to maximize the commercialization of our technology. We are immensely proud of the PEEK TCP technology and advanced manufacturing system we have developed. Working together with TechnipFMC, we look forward to delivering innovative and disruptive solutions for both subsea risers and flowlines and CCUS applications.”

Earlier this year, Magma delivered what it said was the world’s first high-pressure composite riser pipe to HWCG’s storage location on the U.S Gulf Coast, completing its rapidly deployable Offset Flexible Riser (OFR) system.

HWCG, a consortium of deepwater oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico formed following the Macondo blowout incident in 2010 with a goal of quickly responding to offshore oil spills, commissioned Magma Global to qualify and produce a high pressure, high-temperature pipe to be used as a flexible riser connection to enhance HWCG’s rapid deployment emergency well containment system.