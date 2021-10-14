Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TechnipFMC Acquires Remaining Stake in Composite Pipe Maker Magma Global

October 14, 2021

File Photo: Magma Global
File Photo: Magma Global

Energy industry services firm TechnipFMC has completed the acquisition of the remaining stake of Magma Global, a provider of composite pipe technology.

TechnipFMC originally acquired an interest in Magma in 2018, combining its flexible pipe technology with Magma’s composite capabilities to develop what it calls "a disruptive" composite pipe solution for the traditional and new energy industries.

"Magma technology enables the manufacture of Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP) using Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) polymer, which is highly resistant to corrosive compounds, such as CO2. When combined with TechnipFMC’s flexible pipe technology, this forms a Hybrid Flexible Pipe (HFP) that will be deployed in the Brazilian pre-salt fields," TechnipFMC said.

"Manufactured by a fully automated robotic system, PEEK TCP will also be a critical enabler for both the carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen transportation markets, and particularly in offshore applications," the company explained.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “Magma and TechnipFMC bring together decades of combined knowledge regarding the development and installation of composite and flexible pipe. The combination of TechnipFMC’s experience delivering complex integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI™) projects offshore with Magma’s leading position in composite technologies confirms our commitment to solving the industry’s greatest challenges, while upholding our commitments to sustainability.”

Justin Rounce, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at TechnipFMC, added: “This technology will also be a key enabler for offshore Energy Transition developments, such as transportation of green hydrogen, as pioneered by TechnipFMC’s Deep Purple offshore energy system, and transportation of CO2 utilizing an integrated carbon transportation and storage solution.”

Martin Jones, CEO at Magma, said: “Joining TechnipFMC is the natural step on our journey to maximize the commercialization of our technology. We are immensely proud of the PEEK TCP technology and advanced manufacturing system we have developed. Working together with TechnipFMC, we look forward to delivering innovative and disruptive solutions for both subsea risers and flowlines and CCUS applications.”

Earlier this year, Magma delivered what it said was the world’s first high-pressure composite riser pipe to HWCG’s storage location on the U.S Gulf Coast, completing its rapidly deployable Offset Flexible Riser (OFR) system.

HWCG, a consortium of deepwater oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico formed following the Macondo blowout incident in 2010 with a goal of quickly responding to offshore oil spills, commissioned Magma Global to qualify and produce a high pressure, high-temperature pipe to be used as a flexible riser connection to enhance HWCG’s rapid deployment emergency well containment system. 

Pipelines Activity Energy

Related Offshore News

Kongsberg Hugin 1000 AUV - (Photo from the press release)

DOF, OFG Team Up to Offer AUV Services to Offshore...
Shoreline crews conduct cleanup operations on Huntington Beach, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021. - Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

Southern California: Beaches to Reopen After Offshore Oil...


Trending Offshore News

Image credit. Samtmendher/MarineTraffic.com

Aquadrill Nets Two-well Offshore Drilling Deal in...
Drilling Rigs
Credit: SBM Offshore/YouTube Video Screenshot

VIDEO: SBM Offshore's LNG2Wire Floater Concept
Activity

Sponsored

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Insight

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Gladding-Hearn to Build Hybrid-electric CTV for Mayflower Wind

Gladding-Hearn to Build Hybrid-electric CTV for Mayflower Wind

TechnipFMC Acquires Remaining Stake in Composite Pipe Maker Magma Global

TechnipFMC Acquires Remaining Stake in Composite Pipe Maker Magma Global

Shah Deniz Field: Azerbaijan Signs New Gas Supply Deal with Turkey

Shah Deniz Field: Azerbaijan Signs New Gas Supply Deal with Turkey

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine