Beach Energy Hires Wood for Trefoil Development FEED (Australia)

October 13, 2021

Credit: Beach Energy
Wood, a UK-based provider of consultancy and engineering services to the international offshore energy industry, has secured two Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) contracts to support Beach Energy’s Trefoil field development opportunity in the Bass Basin, offshore Australia.

The Bass Basin is located offshore between the southern tip of Victoria and the northern margin of Tasmania in the shallow waters of Bass Strait.

In the Bass Basin, Beach extracts natural gas from the Yolla field, transporting it to shore via a 147-kilometer subsea pipeline. There, it joins the 32km-long raw gas pipeline to the BassGas processing plant near Lang Lang in Victoria.

Now, Beach is looking to tie back another field - Trefoil - to the Yolla platform.

The potential Trefoil Project is a subsea development at the Trefoil field, with a tie-back to the Yolla Platform.  Wood will provide FEED services for both the platform topside modifications and the subsea and pipeline system that would maximize recovery and extend the lifecycle of the assets.

The Trefoil gas field is located 38 km east of the Yolla Platform. The development of the Trefoil resources through the existing Yolla Platform would extend the asset life by approximately 10 years, increase recovery from the Yolla field and defer abandonment of the Yolla Platform and Lang Lang Gas Plant.

Beach is targeting Final Investment Decision on Trefoil in H1 FY23, with potential for first gas from H2 FY25, subject to necessary internal and external approvals.Credit: Beach Energy

