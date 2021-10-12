Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Takes TechnipFMC's Pipelay Support Vessel on Long-term Charter

October 12, 2021

Credit: Erimar Macedo/MarineTraffic.com
Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a long-term charter and services contract with Petrobras in Brazil for the pipelay support vessel Coral do Atlântico.

TechniFMC said the contract was a “substantial” one, meaning it has a value between $250 million and $500 million.

The Brazilian-registered vessel has been secured on a three-year contract, with an option to extend. Operations offshore Brazil are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022.

According to TechnipFMC, Coral do Atlântico will mainly be deployed in ultra-deepwater of up to 3,000 meters.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented, “Coral do Atlântico is the third of our pipelay support vessels to be contracted via a long-term charter by Petrobras this year, indicating rising demand in the Brazilian market for flexible. 

Coral do Atlântico’s versatility and ability to work in deep or shallow water is a large part of the vessel’s appeal. This latest contract further strengthens our collaborative, trusting relationship with Petrobras that spans decades.”

Coral do Atlântico has a history of long-term charters with Petrobras and has consistently been awarded the client’s highest rating for operational performance, quality of work, and health, safety and environment.

