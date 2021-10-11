MMT Names Interim CEO

Sweden-based subsea survey and inspection firm MMT, part of Ocean Infinity, has appointed Sara Båth-Dahlström as CEO.



Båth-Dahlström, who takes over on an interim basis, from Per-Olof Sverlinger, has been with MMT since 2019.

MMT was acquired by Ocean Infinity earlier this year.

Oliver Plunkett, CEO of Ocean Infinity said: "On behalf of everyone, I’d like to thank P-O for his hard work and dedication during his 3 years with MMT. He’s been instrumental in the company’s growth, turning it into a successful business with a bright future as part of Ocean Infinity."



“It gives me great pleasure to be able to promote from within the company, a person who embodies our culture of entrepreneurialism and strive for excellence, and who has already played such an important role in MMT’s journey so far.

"Sara’s background in both onshore business and offshore operational roles mean she is uniquely placed to take on this leadership role. Sara will lead MMT through its next phase of continued growth and integration within Ocean Infinity.”