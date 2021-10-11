Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BW Energy Gets Hold of Two Offshore Blocks in Gabon

October 11, 2021

Credit: BW Energy
Credit: BW Energy

Oil and gas company BW Energy has been provisionally awarded operatorship of two blocks in the 12th Offshore Licensing Round in Gabon.

The award by the Direction Generale des Hydrocarbures (DGH) in Gabon is subject to finalizing the production sharing contracts (PSC) with the DGH.

The two blocks, G12-13 and H12-13, are adjacent to BW Energy`s Dussafu licence offshore Southern Gabon. The blocks cover an area of 2,989 km2 and 1,929 km2, respectively (see map in attached file).

The blocks will be held by a consortium composed of BW Energy as operator (37.5%) with VAALCO Energy (37.5%) and Panoro Energy (25%) as non-operating joint venture partners. The PSCs will have an exploration period totaling eight years which may be extended by a further two years. 

The partners have committed to drilling exploration wells on the blocks during the exploration period and intend to carry out a 3D seismic acquisition campaign on both blocks.

"The consortium is uniquely positioned with BW Energy and Panoro Energy as joint venture partners in the Dussafu PSC and with VAALCO Energy as the operator of the adjacent Etame PSC. The consortium members have over the past 15 years undertaken successful exploration, development and production projects on both the Dussafu and Etame, where in total, approximately 250 million barrels have been discovered to date and multiple fields put into production," BW Energy said.

Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy, commented: "These blocks are situated in core areas for BW Energy, most within tie-back distance of existing infrastructure with the potential for rapid value creation from future discoveries. As we prepare for additional production coming online from our Hibiscus/Ruche project in 2022, these licence awards, combined with our ongoing development projects, further demonstrate BW Energy`s commitment to Gabon and to our ambitions of growing both production and cash flow.”

Industry News Activity Regulations Energy Production Africa

Related Offshore News

Credit: BP

BP Wins Over Greenpeace in North Sea Oil Field Court Case
Statfjord C / Credit - Harald Pettersen - Copyright - Equinor

Equinor Gets OK for Extended Operation of Sygna Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Credit:nikkytok/AdobeStock

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot...
Drilling Rigs
Credit: BP/Flickr

Azerbaijan: Lukoil to Buy Petronas' Shah Deniz Field Stake...
Caspian Sea

Sponsored

To Buy or Not to Buy: Why Mobile Water Services is the Way Forward

To Buy or Not to Buy: Why Mobile Water Services is the Way Forward

Insight

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Vår Energi Makes Discovery at Rødhette Offshore Well

Vår Energi Makes Discovery at Rødhette Offshore Well

Baron Oil Beefs Up Stake in Promising North Sea Block

Baron Oil Beefs Up Stake in Promising North Sea Block

Southern California: Beaches to Reopen After Offshore Oil Spill

Southern California: Beaches to Reopen After Offshore Oil Spill

BW Energy Gets Hold of Two Offshore Blocks in Gabon

BW Energy Gets Hold of Two Offshore Blocks in Gabon

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine