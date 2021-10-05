Nexans Wins 5-year IMR Deal to Service Parkwind's Offshore Wind Farms in Belgium

Offshore cable maker Nexans has secured a contract to provide turnkey business continuity services to four of Parkwind's offshore wind farms in Belgium.

The Northwind, Belwind, Nobelwind and Northwester 2 offshore wind farms have a combined installed capacity of 771 MW, and can, together, power more than 800,000 homes.

Under the five-year inspection, maintenance, and repair contract, Nexans will provide a range of services such as pre-engineering of potential repair scenarios, periodic spare inspections, and emergency response time of repair vessel in case of contingency situation on both inter-array and export cables.

Eric Antoons, Parkwind’s co-CEO, said: “Built on many years of joint experience with our Belgian wind farms and underpinned by our continuous drive to bring innovation to both wind farm design and maintenance, this agreement with Nexans sets a new maintenance standard in the industry. With this level of contingency, we are able to manage the risk of cable failure in an unprecedented way and maintain the availability of our offshore wind farms at its highest.”

Ragnhild Katteland, Nexans Executive Vice President, Subsea & Land Systems Business Group, said: “Nexans has extensive worldwide experience in repairs related to offshore wind assets. Through this five-year agreement, we are excited to provide Parkwind with turnkey business continuity solutions which will guarantee the preparedness and the remedy of potential damages to their assets.

Nexans is currently involved in several major offshore wind projects around the world, including the Seagreen project in Scotland. Meanwhile, its partnership with Ørsted will see it supply all the cables that will connect offshore wind farms to the grid in New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.