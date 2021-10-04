Greensea, Ocean Infinity Collaborating on ROV Control

Greensea Systems, the company behind OPENSEA, an open architecture software platform for the marine sector, has signed a deal with Ocean Infinity to supply OPENSEA as the open architecture platform for the Armada Dynamic Payloads Control (DPC).

US-based seabed survey and ocean exploration company Ocean Infinity in early 2020 launched Armada, new marine technology and data company that will build the industry's largest fleet of unmanned surface vehicles (USV).

Each unmanned surface robot will serve a wide range of industries by being fully equipped to perform a multiplicity of offshore data acquisition and intervention operations down to a depth of 6,000 meters. These robot ships will be capable of remotely deploying a wide range of the latest sensors as well as AUVs and remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) for visual and acoustic data acquisition.

Greensea said that during the contract, Greensea and Ocean Infinity will collaborate on creating advanced robotic control and supervision capabilities for the Armada fleet’s payloads.

The DPC will provide a framework for supervising and controlling an ROV system, including the deck gear and launch and recovery systems, by operators located at any of Ocean Infinity’s remote control centers. Through the OPENSEA API and OPENSEA SDK interfaces, Greensea, Ocean Infinity, or any of its partners can easily plug into the Armada DPC to add functionality to the fleet through the open architecture interfaces provided by OPENSEA, Greensea Systems explained.

“Greensea is excited to collaborate with Ocean Infinity on this pioneering technology,” states Ben Kinnaman, Greensea CEO. “Their plan is the most radical shakeup to the way work has been done on and under the sea since ROVs were first developed. This type of paradigm shift can only happen when barriers are removed, and multiple companies can collaborate. That’s what an open architecture platform, like OPENSEA, does. It removes barriers and fosters collaboration so advancement can happen.”

Greensea will provide the engineering services supporting the integration of Armada DPC on the OPENSEA platform. Armada will be implementing Greensea’s over-the-horizon command and control suite, SafeC2, as the backbone for Dynamic Payloads Control.



