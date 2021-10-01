Archer Names New Director

Oilfield services company Archer has appointed Jan Erik Klepsland as director. He will replace Kristian Melhuus, who has resigned resign as director of the Archer board.

"The board would like to thank Mr. Melhuus for his substantial contribution to Archer over the past years," Archer said.

Jan Erik Klepsland is a Director of Seatankers Management Norway AS. He holds a MSc in Finance from the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH).

Prior to joining Seatankers, he held the position as Partner at ABG Sundal Collier and Director in Nordea. He has experience within equity and debt financing, M&A and restructuring. Klepsland is a Norwegian citizen and resides in Oslo, Norway.

