Subsea 7 Secures 'Major' Contract Worth More Than $750M

September 30, 2021

Illustration - File Photo: Subsea 7
Offshore installation company Subsea 7's Subsea and Conventional business unit has won a 'major' contract.

Subsea 7 defines a major contract as being over $750 million.

The company said that the award extended the engineering, project management and procurement scope of the contract announced in March 2021. 

The scope of work includes the provision and installation of infield flowlines, control umbilicals, tie-in connections, associated subsea equipment, a gas export pipeline, and a monoethylene glycol injection pipeline.

"Project management and engineering has already commenced and will be managed from the local Subsea 7 office. No further details are disclosed at this time due to contractual obligations," Subsea 7 said.

Pipelines Subsea Subsea Cables

