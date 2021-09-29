Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
OEG Offshore Acquires Fern Communications

September 29, 2021

John Heiton, CEO, OEG Offshore, left, with Jennifer Cushion, managing director, Fern Communications and Clive Cushion, technical director, Fern Communications.
Offshore equipment provider OEG Offshore (OEG) has acquired Lowestoft‐based offshore communications specialist Fern Communications (Fern), which designs and manufactures offshore communications systems

 The deal comes a week after Fern signed a four‐year contract with Moray Offshore Windfarm (East) to support and maintain its communications system and installed Wavecom, the offshore digital radio communications system package for its operations and maintenance. Wavecom provides full field coverage of more than 9000km² to crew transfer vessels and construction vessels.

Earlier this year, OEG acquired  Pegasus Welfare Solutions, a company that developed the world's first offshore wind turbine toilet, for an undisclosed sum. The company said further acquisitions are planned later this year.

OEG said the deal with Fern, would allow Fern to focus on innovation for communication systems for wind farms located further offshore within the infrastructure of a larger business.

Fern, which employs 10 people with plans to expand, will maintain its brand within the OEG group and will continue to support oil and gas  “which can’t be ignored in the energy transition and is a market that still needs servicing,” Clive Cushion, Fern co-founder said. Fern was founded Clive and Jennifer Cushion, nearly 20 years ago.

Fern’s expertise in electronic design, engineering, and industrial design, has served clients across the offshore wind and oil & gas sectors.

