Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Bahrain King Abolishes National Oil and Gas Authority

September 28, 2021

Bahrain flag - Credit:benetma/AdobeStock
Bahrain flag - Credit:benetma/AdobeStock

Bahrain's king issued a royal decree on Monday abolishing the National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA), with all its functions to be undertaken by the oil ministry, the state-run Bahrain News Agency said.

"All the financial appropriations allocated for NOGA in the state budget and all its rights and obligations shall be transferred to the Ministry of Oil," BNA said, adding all of NOGA's employees will also be transferred to the ministry and retain their rights and benefits.

NOGA has raised funds in the debt capital markets several times over the past few years, including a $600 million issuance of sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in April.

It has $2.25 billion in outstanding conventional bonds, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by David Evans)

Energy Middle East Regulations Activity Industry News

Related Offshore News

Images: The Petrojarl Knarr FPSO (Image care of Altera Infrastructure)

Altera's Petrojarl Knarr FPSO Pilots DNV ABATE Class...
© Eagle / Adobe Stock

CNOOC Powers Bohai Bay Oil Fields from Shore

Insight

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

TotalEnergies, Partners Bid to Build 2GW Offshore Wind Farm West of Orkney

TotalEnergies, Partners Bid to Build 2GW Offshore Wind Farm West of Orkney

TotalEnergies to Boost Renewables Spend. Plans $1.5B Share Buyback

TotalEnergies to Boost Renewables Spend. Plans $1.5B Share Buyback

UK Gov't Joins Floating Wind Development Center

UK Gov't Joins Floating Wind Development Center

Brazil: Output from Manati Offshore Field Stopped Due to Gas Leak

Brazil: Output from Manati Offshore Field Stopped Due to Gas Leak

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine